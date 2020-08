Georgia validated 3 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing its overall to 1,182, Xinhua reported.

Among the new cases, 2 are imported, while the source of infection in the 3rd case has actually not been recognized, the National Centre for Disease Control and Public Health stated.

As of Tuesday, 962 of the 1,182 clients have actually recuperated, while 17 have actually passed away, the center stated.

Georgia reported the very first validated case onFeb 26.