Georgia reports 3 new cases of coronavirus, 4 recoveries – Panorama

Georgia reports three new cases of the coronavirus increasing the sum total number of confirmed cases to 946, agenda.ge reports.
According to the source, the total number includes 825 recoveries and 15 deaths considering that the country confirmed its first COVID-19 case in late-February; 106 people remain infected.
Georgian health officials say that most of the new cases reported over the past many weeks were imported.
