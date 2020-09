Georgia validated 20 new COVID-19 cases on (*20 *), bringing its overall to 1,568, according to Xinhua.

Seven of the 20 new cases were imported, the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC) stated.

As of (*20 *), 1,279 of the 1,568 clients have actually recuperated, while 19 others have actually passed away, the center stated.

Georgia reported the very first validated case onFeb 26.