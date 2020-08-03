Georgia reports 2 new cases of coronavirus – Panorama

Georgia has actually reported just 2 new cases of the book coronavirus, bringing the nationwide tally to 1,179 on Monday, August 3.

959 of the 1,179 clients have actually recuperated, while 17 others have actually passed away, Agenda.ge reports.

As of today 203 individuals stay contaminated with COVID-19 in the nation.

In addition, 41 contaminated residents have actually been repatriated to Georgia for treatment, according to Civil.ge.

Currently, 6919 individuals are kept in a 14- day obligatory quarantine, while 251 clients stay under observation in medical facilities.