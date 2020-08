Georgia confirmed 14 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing its total to 1,264, according to Xinhua.

Two of the 14 new patients are from Gardabani municipality and nine individuals had contact with infected people, while the remaining three new cases are imported, the National Centre for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC) said.

As of Tuesday, 1054 of the 1,264 patients have recovered, while 17 others have died, the center said.

Georgia reported its first confirmed case on February 26.