Georgia reaffirms readiness to support Armenia in coronavirus fight – Panorama

There is intensive communication between the Georgian and Armenian governments, the spokesperson of the Georgian Foreign Ministry mentioned.

“Georgia reaffirms its readiness to present help to Armenia. It’s noteworthy that in the course of the coronavirus pandemic, the Georgian authorities is in energetic contact with the Armenian facet. A few days in the past, Prime Ministers Giorgi Gakharia and Nikol Pashinyan held a phone dialog,” Georgia Online quoted the spokesperson as saying.

“Communication can be carried out on the degree of ministers. Today, the international ministers of Georgia and Armenia have exchanged data on the COVID-19-related scenario in the international locations. David Zalkaliani expressed solidarity with Armenia over the coronavirus scenario in the nation and on behalf of the Georgian authorities as soon as once more expressed readiness to support Armenia,” the spokesperson added.