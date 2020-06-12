Georgia ‘ready to arrange’ coronavirus testing for Armenian citizens   – Armenian News

A Georgian health official has pledged his country’s support to Armenia amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, expressing readiness to arrange the daily testing of 500-1,000 individuals or provide the country the corresponding quantity of PCR tests.

Amiran Gamkrelidze, Director General of the Georgian National Center for Disease Control and Prevention, promised to clarify the framework of assistance after identifying the requirements, Netgazeti.ge reports.

Prime Minnister Giorgi Gakharia had earlier said that the Georgian Ministry of Health ordered the delivery of medical supplies to Armenia.

He said that the they are going to initially send a medical personnel, adding that this type of request “was made by our neighbor”.