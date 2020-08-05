Georgia prosecutor asks court to revoke bond for former Atlanta policeman charged with murder By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters The body of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot dead by an Atlanta law enforcement officer, is seen by mourners at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta



2/2

By Rich McKay

ATLANTA (Reuters) – A Georgia prosecutor asked a Fulton County Superior Court judge to revoke the bond for the former Atlanta policeman charged with murder in the shooting of Rayshard Brooks, stating in court documents that he broke its terms by taking an out-of-state holiday.

Brooks was fatally shot in the car park of a south Atlanta Wendy’s (NASDAQ:-RRB- dining establishment. A video of the occurrence touched off days of demonstrations consisting of the burning of the dining establishment.

District Attorney Paul Howard asked the court late on Tuesday to send out former officer Garrett Rolfe, 27, back to prison for breaching the regards to his bond, that include a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew and an order that he remain within the court’s jurisdiction, court documents state.

Rolfe, who ran out prison on $500,000 bond, went to Daytona Beach, Florida, court documents state, pointing out information from an ankle-monitoring gadget.

The documents, submitted to Fulton Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick, likewise state the state got notification from Rolfe’s lawyer on Monday that he had actually taken a trip to Florida for holiday.

Rolfe’s lawyer, Noah …