Georgia primary blighted by long lines and broken voting machines | US news

Georgia voters immediately encountered hours-long lines and equipment malfunctions as they turned up to vote in person in the state’s primary races on Tuesday. Today may be the latest high-stakes test of whether circumstances can hold an election throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tuesday also marked the first time Georgia was using new voting equipment, and voters reported malfunctions on Tuesday morning. The Atlanta mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, tweeted that at some precincts no machines were working.

Keisha Lance Bottoms

(@KeishaBottoms) This is apparently happening for the duration of Atlanta and perhaps through the entire county. People have been in line since before 7:00 am today. https://t.co/l28JvxhZxi



Kasim Reed

(@KasimReed) Once again, this is at the Sandtown precinct in South Fulton County. Folks are not being allowed to vote. Period. What is going on here? But we shall persist and make sure our votes get cast. They appear to be deliberately slowing down the amount of folks who will vote today. pic.twitter.com/gqFSVqrUEn



Amid the gear failures, some voters in Atlanta were being told to vote on back-up provisional ballots, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported. But at least one precinct told the paper they did not get access to provisional ballots.

The problems in Georgia increase mounting concerns over whether states are going to hold elections in November. Like a great many other states, Georgia encouraged voters to cast their ballot by mail, but was plagued by delays in getting voters ballots and still saw extremely long lines at the polls. Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Washington DC have all seen similar dilemmas in their recent primaries.

Tshalla Hernandez

(@EnriquilloDR) Machines down cant vote pic.twitter.com/QmpRLtIbqc



RyanAmorellWoodbury

(@MissRyanBaby) Major problems in College Park GA at the polling place. No affidavit, scanners no longer working, not enough workers! @11AliveNews @wsbtv @FOX5Atlanta @CollegePark_Ga SEND HELP



Wine Me🍷

(@_itsjones) Got to the polls bout 6:30 just for them to have technical difficulties for over a hr finally voted tho 😭



Elections officials throughout the state consolidated polling locations as they faced poll worker shortages. More than 10% of polling locations for the duration of Georgia have now been relocated due to the pandemic, forcing upwards of 10,000 voters to be reassigned to new locations.

Georgia’s presidential primary was originally supposed to happen in March, but has been twice delayed as a result of Covid-19. Brad Raffensperger, the state’s top election official, encouraged individuals to vote by mail, and an unprecedented 1.5 million Georgians requested absentee ballots for the election. But some counties reported severe delays in processing the requests and some voters in hawaii reported never receiving the ballots they requested, forcing them to attend the polls to vote in person.

The absentee ballot delays and polling consolidations created a toxic mix for voters, causing long lines. Some voters reported waiting upwards of four hours to vote on Friday in Atlanta, the ultimate day of early voting there.

Raffensperger told the Washington Post most of the problems were focused in Fulton county, which includes Atlanta and its suburbs. And at least seven polling locations in the Atlanta metro area failed to open promptly, said Seth Bringman, a spokesman for Fair Fight Action, the voting rights group started by Stacey Abrams.

Raffensperger’s office blamed the delays on human error.

“So far we have no reports of any actual equipment issues. We do have reports of equipment being delivered to the wrong locations and delivered late. We have reports of poll workers not understanding setup or how to operate voting equipment,” Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer for the secretary of state’s office said in a statement. “While these are unfortunate, they are not issues of the equipment but a function of counties engaging in poor planning, limited training, and failures of leadership. Well over 2,000 precincts are functioning normally throughout the state of Georgia.”

In addition to Georgia, Nevada, South Carolina, West Virginia and North Dakota are all holding primaries on Tuesday.