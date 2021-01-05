Georgia polling places face threats on election day

Polling places in Cherokee County and elsewhere in Georgia are on guard against election day threats.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said Weekend which it learned of an threatening email that visited several county employees “regarding threats to polling locations on election day.” Employees at other counties received the same email.

The sheriff’s office didn’t elaborate on the threats and said the foundation of the emails is not identified. The FBI and the GBI are looking into, and the sheriff’s office said officials from various departments will be stationed by any means 40 Cherokee County polling places.

The threats come as Georgia has become the center of the North american political universe – Tuesday’s runoff election will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. The races pit Republican U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue against Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, respectively.

On the eve of the race, both Leader Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden visited Georgia to encourage their supporters to vote in the Senate competition.

Gabriel Sterling, that has served as the secretary of state’s voting system supervisor, said he’s alert to lots of potential threats on election day, and police authorities have been notified.

“We encourage everybody to please turn out, be safe, be smart and don’t let anybody get in the way of you casting your vote,” Sterling said. “We know about some (threats), but we’re hoping never to discuss in too much fine detail about that while we’re seeking to investigate and discover what the genuine nature of those threats might be.”

Joseph Cousin, pastor at Allen Temple African Methodist Episcopal Chapel in Woodstock, said a “Women for Warnock” event was scheduled for Weekend at his cathedral, which is also a polling place. However the Democratic Get together canceled the function due to threats against polling places, he said.

Cousin said he’s not worried about the threats, though he still sees them disturbing.

“I believe it’s people just covering behind computers, having the ability to just put something out there and then not have to have any ownership from it, to produce (voter) suppression,” he said.

Bishop Reginald T. Jackson, who presides over 534 AME churches in Georgia, said he’s dispatched warnings to churches across the express. He cited the election threats and the president’s demand protests on Thursday, when Congress is defined to verify Biden’s victory.

“I believe this is an extremely dangerous environment,” Jackson said. “You may have the chief executive himself fanning these things. I’m very worried.”