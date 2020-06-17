Georgia police chief says he gives cop who held black teens at gunpoint an ‘A+’

A Georgia police chief said that an officer who pulled a gun out on five black teens would have received an ‘A+’ for his handling of the situation, adding that people who filmed area of the encounter acted as ‘agitators.’

Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts praised the officer’s handling of the Monday call following a shop owner claimed that the boys had been fighting in the parking lot and had waved a gun.

Video of the police approaching the teens along with his gun drawn went viral and resulted in community outrage following months of protests across the country against police brutality and racism.

Roberts claimed that the video was ‘incomplete,’ failing continually to provide full context to the interaction between the officer and the group of boys.

He explained that the call had ‘at least one person, possibly armed’ with further investigation revealing that the BB gun was at the scene.

‘That can be regarded as a weapon,’ Robert added, although he later noted that no actual weapon was at the scene.

Roberts described the band of residents who approached the scene as ‘agitators,’ and said that the problem could have been escalated had the officer maybe not done his best to talk to the officers.

‘He blotted out everything around him,; Robert added. ‘He gave clear direction. He encouraged them to blot out the crowd noise and then when there was a determination that there was no weapon that has been found, they moved on in this investigation.

Many in the neighborhood and local media wondered why the gun must be pulled on the teens in the first place, noting that the officer might have deployed his Taser or had his gun lowered.

But Chief Roberts said that while the gun was raised at the teens when the officer first arrived, the policeman lowered his weapon when the group started to ‘comply.’

‘That’s not just a fair request,’ Roberts said of officers being forced to engage people who have a possible firearm. In the footage, the group do not seem to be armed with a weapon.

Roberts claimed that the officer appeared to be engaged in a teaching moment with the boys.

‘It appears that these officer is addressing these teenage boys, not you might say to demean them, to disrespect them but to coach them on the dangers of handling weapons or things that look like real weapons,’ Robert said.

The sentiment has been seen a double standard, with rapper T.I. noting that white teens are able to go hunting using their dads and never ‘held at gunpoint.’

That statement, stands as opposed to law enforcement’s approach when handling anti-lockdown demonstrators, many who have now been pictured armed and screaming in the faces of officers.

Neighbors had been filmed shouting ‘don’t shoot, they’re kids’ after the police officer pulled a gun on six black teenage boys.

A store owner called the police in Jonesboro, Georgia, to accuse the boys of ‘stealing and all that’ before standing outside in the parking lot and ‘showing off’ what he thought was a gun.

A police officer responding to the decision on Monday found the teenagers walking along the road.

Body camera footage released by police showed him supporting his gun and ordering the teenagers to stand still using their hands up. He said: ‘Don’t move. Please, y’all going to make me nervous. We chilling right now.’

The officer was soon surrounded by a crowd of passersby who stopped their cars to beg him to place down the deadly weapon. Shanelle Ladd, who filmed the tense standoff, told CNN: ‘My thought was I’m a mom. I need to protect these kids.’

Members of the crowd hysterically cried for the officer to prevent pointing his gun at the band of teenagers. One shouted: ‘Why you got a gun out? They’re babies.’

As tensions escalated the crowd started shouting ‘don’t shoot. Please sir, don’t shoot. They’re young ones. They’re just kids.’

As the crowd grew the officer called for backup and police cars started arriving from all instructions. The teenagers, who one woman said couldn’t have now been older than 15, were then patted down by two officers.

No gun was found.

‘Due to the allegation that the juveniles were in possession of a gun, the officer approached them with his duty weapon drawn and pointed at the juveniles,’ the police department said in a statement.

The storeowner made two calls to Clayton County Police officers to keep these things deal with five teenagers ‘with a gun’.

During one of the calls he said: ‘There are five young ones came into my store they tried to steal and all that but they have a gun.’

When the operator asked if he needed an officer to come out, the owner said: ‘Yeah no issue an officer can come out because they just tried to wave the gun on me.

‘They did not point the gun on me nevertheless they tried to exhibit off the gun out in the parking lot.’

During a second call he said: ‘I just called one minute ago of a guy who had a gun. They came back again to the parking lot. They’re fighting outside in the parking lot.

‘Can you send somebody. One of these has a gun, I have no idea what kind of gun it is but one of them tried to wave it.’

When the officer trapped with the teenagers these were walking across the street after throwing a bb gun in to a hedge in the store’s parking lot.

‘Listen if you ask me, so you aren’t getting hurt,’ the officer can be heard saying in body camera footage. ‘Don’t move, do not move. Please, I do not want to hurt one of y’all.

‘What just happened at the store? Why does the guy think you have a gun?’

Shanelle revealed there have been around 30 people standing around the officer as he questioned the boys while holding his gun in the air for a lot more than four minutes.

‘Every black daughter or son is not a suspect. We should not be treated that way,’ she said.

When they were right back outside the store the officer told the teenagers: ‘It’s five of y’all. It’s one of me. Nobody got hurt, y’all listened to me. That was great. I don’t wish to die y’all.

‘Listen you are not in big trouble,’ the officer could be heard telling one of the teens in the body camera video. ‘You can get hurt, you shouldn’t have BB guns. I got young ones just like you.’

The teenagers were not arrested and no charges were filed, police said.

‘I thought I was gonna die because I’ve seen each one of these black young ones dying and also to have myself in that, it had been just crazy,’ Kamari Moore, among the teens active in the incident, told reporters on Tuesday.

Shanelle Williams posted a video of the confrontation to social media marketing. She wrote: ‘This was today! Infront of the house Clayton County Georgia. The kids were shadow boxing near the conventient store and also this is what are the results!!!

‘We begged and pleaded for the officer to put his gun away. These little boys were no more than 15. 15?!’

It comes after tensions mounted throughout the last two months following a death of 36-year-old George Floyd in Minneapolis. Police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes despite Mr Floyd telling him ‘I can not breath’.

It sparked weeks of protest as demonstrators all over the world marched to call for an end to police brutality and for a restructuring of the united states police force.

Rapper T.I. said of the latest incident: ‘Why are merely people of color, young black boys, young black girls being gunned down into the hands of policemen and using excuses like BB guns?

‘They have white boys, they got real rifles they go hunting, every day, each week with their grand-parents and parents. They are not being held at gunpoint.’