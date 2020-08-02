Georgia overnight campers test positive for COVID-19 | News

CARTERSVILLE,Ga (CBS46)– At least 85 individuals have actually contracted COVID-19 after a therapist and 17- year-old woman checked positive for the infection while at YMCA Camp Harbour.

From June 17-20 the overnight camp held orientation that included 138 students and 120 employee. On June 23, 2 days after 363 campers and senior employee signed up with the camp, the teen woman started showing signs of the infection. The list below day moms and dads were informed of the positive COVID test and were supplied directions on getting their kids.

By June 27 the camp was closed.

More than a month later July 31, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention launched a research study on the infection’ break out at overnight camps.

Parrish Underwood, Chief Advancement Officer of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta, launched the following declaration in reaction to the lots of positive tests that have actually because taken place.