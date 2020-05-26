Georgia negotiates plan to purchase natural gas for ‘15% lower price’ from Russia – Armenian News

Georgia has revised its present contract with the Russian gas holding Gazprom and negotiated an roughly 15% imported gas worth lower, Tass.ru studies, citing Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava.

“Considering the intensified competition and the global decline of petroleum products prices, we have revised the contract with Gazprom at present, which will facilitate the gas price reduction. I will not give specific figures to you on the basis of the commercial secret but I would like to say that the natural gas price will be lowered approximately by 15%,” Turnava stated.

In 2019, Georgia bought 160 mln cubic meters of gas from Russia, which totaled about 5% of complete imports. The nation plans to purchase about 170 mln cubic meters of gas from Gazprom on this yr.

