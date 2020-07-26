Georgia mom caught with guns in diaper bag at Disney’s Epcot, authorities say

Yunique Smith, 27, of Stone Mountain, Ga., was detained July18 She deals with misdemeanor charges of bring a hidden weapon and cannabis ownership, Click Orlando reports.

A guard supposedly found the guns as Smith going through the security line while attempting to get in Epcot

According to the news outlet, she was discovered with a 9mm pistol, a.45 quality pistol and a plastic bag including cannabis. A guard supposedly observed the 9mm weapon in the diaperbag Smith was with her 2 kids, consisting of a 7-month-old, and an adult male.

AS AMUSEMENT PARK RESUME, ‘DREAM KIDS’ ARE STILL KEPT AWAY

The event took place just 3 days after the park resumed after closing in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, NBC Miami reports.

Fox News formerly reported that while Disney World has actually made modifications to the park and its policies because resuming, visitors from inside the park have actually reacted favorably to these modifications.

“I can’t see them doing anything better,” stated amusement park blog writer John Saccheri, who went to the park, according to Fox 35

He continued to explain how “weird” it felt to be in an amusement park and not be caught in a crowd or seem like he was “on top of other people.” Based on his experience, he approximated that Disney restricted presence to about 30 percent of the park’s capability.

“Every time we went on a line there were stickers that said your party stands here, the next party stands here,” he stated. “Everybody was respecting that social distancing.”