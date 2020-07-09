Georgia man, 66, is found dead by an Uber Eats driver delivering his food 

An Uber Eats driver in Georgia found an individual dead in the home as they delivered his food.

The driver was carrying out a delivery to a residence on Church Road in Forsyth County at around 3.30pm Tuesday when they made the discovery.

The deceased man has been identified as Marshall Tallant, 66.

Deputies responded to the driver’s call to the house and an investigation is ongoing, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Stacie Miller said.

An Uber Eats driver in Georgia found Marshall Tallant, 66, dead in his home on Tuesday

There were no signs of foul play in Tallant’s death.

No further details have been released.

The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will execute an autopsy on Tallant’s body.

DailyMail.com reached out to Uber for comment.

Tallant is thought to have been the victim of a stabbing incident eight years ago after having a fight on his property with a person he knew, according to Patch.

He told deputies he’d been stabbed in the abdomen. A suspect was later arrested and charged with the attack.