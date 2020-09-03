Georgia likely removed nearly 200k from voter rolls wrongfully, report says

The ACLU of Georgia released the report which was conducted by the Palast Investigative Fund, a nonpartisan group that focuses on data journalism, on Wednesday.

For the report, Palast hired expert firms to conduct an Advanced Address List Hygiene, a method of residential address verification, to review 313,243 names that were removed from the state’s voter rolls in late 2019. Their findings claim that 63.3% of voters had not, in fact, moved and were purged in error.

Reacting to the report, Andrea Young, executive director of the ACLU of Georgia, told CNN, “on the one hand, I was deeply saddened and on the other side, not entirely surprised.”

Young described the method the state has used to maintain its voting list as “prone to tremendous error” and not on par with the industry standard for residential address verification.

CNN previously reported the Georgia Secretary of State said the removal of the voters is not a “purge” but part of routine maintenance on voting lists that dates back to the National Voter Registration Act of 1993. In December 2019, the Georgia Secretary of State said they had removed hundreds of thousands of registered voters it classified as “inactive” from its voting rolls as part of a state provision. Under the provision, the state must remove registration records from the…

