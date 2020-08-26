Georgia is among worst states in the nation for new Covid-19 cases but the governor is defending his strategy

As initially reported by the Atlanta Journal Constitution and WABE, the newest report from the White House Task Force on coronavirus programs Georgia is in a “fragile” state and might suffer more without more aggressive actions to manage the infection, consisting of a statewide required on masks and closing bars in locations with high transmission rates, according to the report.

CNN connected to the White House and the Task Force for remark, but in the past, they have actually consistently decreased to make these reports public.

Responding to concerns about the Task Force report, Director ofCommunications for Gov Brian Kemp, Candice Broce, stated in an e-mail, “Since the last Coronavirus Task Force report was leaked to the AJC, our new cases per 100,000 people has dropped by 22.68%.”

However, for a 2nd week in a row Georgia is among the worst in the nation for new coronaviruscases

Georgia is presently 3rd in the nation for the 7-day average of new cases per 100,000, with 23.40 cases per 100,000. The state is presently balancing 2,485 new cases over 7-days, according to information fromJohns Hopkins University Broce stated the state has actually made enhancements in significant metrics, consisting of in its 7-day average of new cases which has actually been gradually dropping because Georgia was at its greatest levels in lateJuly In the last 7 days, cases throughout Georgia have actually decreased by 12%. Over the last 2 week the state has actually seen a 26.26% reduction in cases, according to an analysis of information from Johns …

