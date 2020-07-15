Georgia high school’s all Black football team receives championship rings — 50 years later

Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff , a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

In 1969, the Houston High Indians football team won their state championship — a first for the city of Perry in middle Georgia.

But because it was the era of segregation and Houston High was all-Black, little was manufactured from the victory.

There was no celebration. No parade. No championship rings or memorabilia.

As CNN affiliate WSB put it: “The welcome sign in Perry, in Houston County, reads ‘Where Georgia comes together.’ But in 1969 it was deeply divided.”

The next year, when Houston High built-in with the city’s all-White Perry High in 1970, years of history were erased. “The trophies and everything that was in that school was thrown away,” Lawrence Clarington, who was area of the winning team, told the affiliate. “I think the wrong was that, we were not recognized by the school, by the board of education, by the city of Perry,” that he said. CNN has already reached out to the Houston County Board of Education for comment and is waiting to know back. Clarington was in eighth grade when he joined the Indians football team and brought home their state title. On Saturday, the city finally did right by the athletes. It held a particular ceremony. The former players stood on what was once the football field and each remaining teammate received a ’69 championship ring. This time, generations of families helped celebrate the team, which shared an easy message: Never give up. The Houston High Indians hadn’t — for half of a century.

Source link