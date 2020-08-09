Georgia high school where viral picture was taken announces it will implement virtual learning Monday

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has actually utilized an online post to slam coronavirus lockdown steps and news protection of the pandemic, in his very first remarks nearly a complete day after Brazil surpassed 100,000 coronavirus deaths.

In a series of tweets Sunday, Bolsonaro indicated a story released by the UK’s Daily Mail that slams lockdown steps to resolve the spread of coronavirus.

It concludes that lockdown eliminated 2 individuals for each 3 with Covid in the UK. In Brazil, even without main information, the numbers would not be really various,” Bolsonaro tweeted.

The Daily Mail post recommends “it is thought that as many as 16,000 people died because they didn’t get medical care between March 23 and May 1.” The story declares– without proof– that those individuals didn’t go to healthcare facility throughout lockdown since they feared capturing the infection.

Bolsonaro went on to slam Brazil’s most significant TELEVISION station without particularly calling it, stating the TELEVISION station “only spreads panic in the population and the discord among the powers” and “disdained, shameful and dissuaded using hydroxychloroquine.”

Brazil gone beyond 100,000 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and cases in the nation are now more than 3 million, according to the most recent numbers by the nation’s Health Ministry.

Bolsonaro’s just reference of the 100,000 coronavirus deaths reached in his nation on Saturday was to slam the TELEVISION station’s protection of the subject.

“In an afraid and …