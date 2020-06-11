Georgia high school launches investigation after a racist photo was put in the yearbook 

A high school in northern Georgia has launched an investigation after a racist photo showing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the message ‘official n-word pass’ was shared in their yearbook.

The photoshopped image outraged students and parents at Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, a suburb of the Atlanta metropolitan area.

The yearbook shows an image of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King with his arm around a student holding a little bit of paper reading ‘n-word pass.’

It then reads ‘Given by: Black speech n****.’

Principal Kerensa Wing issued an apology to the school community and promised disciplinary action in a statement obtained by The Atlanta-Journal Constitution.

A racist photo depicting Dr. Martin Luther King holding a message reading ‘n-word pass’ and ‘black speech n*****’ were placed inside the Collins Hill High School yearbook (pictured)

‘This is unacceptable and we are currently investigating to find out who submitted this photo and how our processes did not address this before it went along to print,’ wrote Wing

Wing unveiled that a number of the in the pipeline pages for the yearbook weren’t completed before students shifted to digital learning during COVID-19 lockdown orders.

‘In our initial investigation, it would appear that some of the pages in the pipeline for the yearbook weren’t finished ahead of our students moving to digital learning.

‘As these photos were not available, the yearbook company replaced those pages with senior selfies that were submitted.

‘Unfortunately, the picture was not caught in the final proof before the yearbook went along to press.’

Wing said the racist photo was submitted by a person in the yearbook staff. School officials are meeting with the group to find out how the incident came into being.

Collins Hill High School Principal Kerensa Wing (pictured) issued an apology to students and parents who were shocked by the photo

Graduating senior Aaliyah Williams told WSB-TV she was thrilled to pickup her yearbook on Tuesday, however she considered page 148.

‘I’m excited for the yearbook. I reach see all the exciting memories and I open the book and I see this. And it’s like, “wow!” It hurts me to the core,’ she said.

‘Of every thing that’s going on today, that shouldn’t be a joke. It shouldn’t be a joke right now. It’s nothing to play around with.’

Her mother, Kavanti White, shared the photo on Facebook and it soon went viral with indignant parents condemning the photo.

‘Her senior year she’s already had enough to manage,’ said White, adding that there should have been better supervision.

‘I’m offended. I’m offended only because who allowed it to get out? Where was your committee? I understand you can find students on the committee but you can find adults and teachers over the committee,’ she said.

Williams was shocked that someone would take time out to make this offensive photo for the yearbook.

‘When I looked at it, I thought, “Oh my God. This is real?” This is, like, people sign up for the time and energy to do this and think it’s a joke,’ said Williams.

‘It’s like another thing to enhance your list for 2020.’

The racially offensive photo comes amid protests to end police brutality and systematic racism after the death of George Floyd, an African-American who died in police custody after a white officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.

Outrage over the incident has sparked Black Lives Matter protests in the United States and across the world.

Now, Williams is trying to determine what to do with her yearbook.

‘Me scratching it out, it’s not likely to do such a thing. I’ve already seen it and it’s already affected me. So there is no point of me keeping that,’ said Williams.

Wing said the photo was added by a person in the yearbook staff, who’re being questioned by school officials over the incident

Another graduating senior, Milan Broughton, told CBS 46 that ‘it was very disrespectful.’

‘He ostensibly reduced this phenomenal civil rights leader who did a lot for the black community.’

She added that some students have asked for a refund over the yearbook fumble.

‘Everyone’s saying they need their cash back because it has been a horrible yearbook which they didn’t proof read precisely, and they let something as serious as MLK by,’ said Broughton.

School officials said they are working with the yearbook company to ‘print a sticker of a replacement photo that will be mailed to all who purchased a yearbook.’

Yearbooks which have not been distributed yet were altered to block the photo and will be reviewed to ensure a similar incident does not occur.

‘I am disappointed in the students involved, as this isn’t who we’re at Collins Hill High School and does not reflect our values and beliefs,’ said Wing.