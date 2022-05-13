Wheat stocks in Georgia are almost completely depleted, flour mills will stop working in the coming days, as the country has begun to actively import flour, said Levan Silagava, chairman of the Union of Grain Flour Producers.

“It has been several months since it was actively imported to another country, which replaces wheat. “We have reached a state where the grain we have so far has actually been depleted, the flour mills will stop in a few days,” Silagawa told the Georgian InterpressNews agency.

Levan Silagava added that according to Georgian legislation, the tax on flour imports is zero, and wheat is “floating” ․ now it is $ 120 per ton. Silagawa also reminded that the UN urges all countries to have at least two months of grain supply.