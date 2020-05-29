Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced that certain businesses in the state, including gyms, bowling alleys and nail salons, would be able to reopen this week in a “small step forward” out of the social distancing measures meant to mitigate the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Georgia governor to reopen some businesses this week
