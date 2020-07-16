Georgia governor suspends all local mask mandates, encourages but doesn’t requires masks for residents

Under the executive order the Republican governor extended the state’s public emergency and said face coverings are “strongly” recommended, but not essential.

Kemp’s executive order voids masks mandates imposed by some local governments as Covid-19 cases tick up in cities throughout the state, already claiming over 3,000 lives.

Even as Kemp has been resistant to a statewide mask mandate for Georgia, other Republican governors are now requiring face coverings in their states.

Kemp’s previous executive orders prohibited local action from being more restrictive than the state’s requirements — but Wednesday’s order particularly mentioned facial covering and mask mandates.

CNN's Joe Sutton, Dianne Gallagher, Steve Almasy, Pierre Meilhan and Sharif Paget contributed to this report.





