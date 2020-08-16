Georgia Gov Brian Kemp speaks throughout an interview in Atlanta on August 10. Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Georgia Gov Brian P. Kemp provided a new Covid-19 executive order Saturday, according to a declaration from the governor’s workplace.

The order extends the shelter-in-place order for the clinically delicate, continues the restriction on big events and preserves health and wellness procedures for Georgia services, Kemp stated in his declaration.

The order “protects Georgia businesses from government overreach by restricting the application and enforcement of local masking requirements to public property. While I support local control, it must be properly balanced with property rights and personal freedoms,” Kemp stated in the declaration.

The order states city governments “who choose to impose a Local Option Face Covering Requirement” need to not fine services, great lawbreakers more than $50 or impose masks at ballot locations, the order states.

Masks can not be imposed on personal property, the order states. Anyone who breaches regional mask guidelines need to be cautioned about the health dangers of refraining from doing so prior to a citation is provided, according to theorder