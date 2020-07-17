Georgia Governor Brian Kemp sues Atlanta’s mayor for trying to force her residents to wear masks

Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp is suing Atlanta’s mayor for enforcing a mandatory face mask rule for the city, which he argues goes against his executive order that states they should be voluntary.

Kemp and Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr filed the lawsuit in state court late Thursday against Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the city council. The lawsuit argues Bottoms has overstepped her authority and must obey Kemp’s executive orders under state law.

‘Governor Kemp must be allowed, as the chief executive of this state, to manage the public health emergency without Mayor Bottoms issuing void and unenforceable orders which only serve to confuse the public,’ the lawsuit states.

The Atlanta mayor, who has already vowed to keep enforcing the mask mandate, slammed the lawsuit as ‘bizarre’ and accused Kemp of targeting her only after she said President Donald Trump was breaking the law when he arrived in Atlanta not wearing a mask a day earlier.

‘I don’t think it happenstance that this lawsuit came the day after Donald Trump visited Atlanta and I pointed out he was violating city law by not having a mask at (the airport),’ Bottoms told NBC’s Today on Friday.

Trump has only worn a face covering in public once throughout the pandemic. Kemp, however, has repeatedly worn masks.

The mayor noted that other cities, including Savannah and Athens, had mandated masks prior to her order but they were not being sued.

‘I think he is putting politics over people,’ Bottoms said.

‘This lawsuit was filed personally against me… the day after Donald Trump was in our city.’

When asked why she didn’t order mandatory masks earlier if she knew it was important, Bottoms said she wanted to wait and see what Kemp’s reaction would be to Savannah implementing a similar order.

‘I suspected that when I did something on behalf of the city of Atlanta that it would be problematic,’ she said.

‘At the end of the day, this is about saving lives. Over 3,100 people have died in our state. 106,000 have tested positive – myself, my husband and one of my children are among the positives. I’m in quarantine as we speak.

‘I take this very seriously. I will continue to do everything in my power. The governor has overstepped his bounds and authority. The people of Atlanta by and large support wearing masks.’

In addition to Bottoms, several other mayors have said they will continue to enforce their respective mandates in defiance of Kemp’s executive order.

Atlanta, Augusta, Savannah, Rome and the governor’s hometown of Athens-Clarke County are among those who put in place their own mask rules.

Georgia’s Gov. Brian Kemp is pictured greeting President Donald Trump as he arrived in Atlanta on Wednesday. The Atlanta mayor has accused Kemp of only filing the lawsuit against her after she criticized Trump for not wearing a mask when he arrived

Kemp on Wednesday clarified his executive order to block Atlanta and at least 14 other local governments across the state from ordering people to wear face coverings after the communities went ahead and defiantly adopted the orders.

The governor had earlier argued that Georgia’s cities and counties had no power to order masks, while an increasing number of other states have required residents to wear facial coverings in public.

He has instead been trying to encourage voluntary mask wearing, including telling people that reduced infections from mask-wearing would make college football season possible.

Overall, mask orders by Wednesday were covering 1.4 million of Georgia’s more than 10 million residents.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson was the first local official to defy Kemp and order masks, and had said police would start writing $500 citations to businesses that didn’t enforce the law.

‘It is officially official. Governor Kemp does not give a damn about us,’ Johnson wrote on Twitter Wednesday night. ‘Every man and woman for himself/herself. Ignore the science and survive the best you can.’

Kemp’s new order also bans local governments from requiring masks on public property, which voids requirements that some governments have imposed for citizens to wear masks inside city and county buildings.

The governor has said the lawsuit filed against the Atlanta mayor and city was on behalf of business owners and their employees.

‘This lawsuit is on behalf of the Atlanta business owners and their hardworking employees who are struggling to survive during these difficult times,’ he tweeted.

‘These men and women are doing their very best to put food on the table for their families while local elected officials shutter businesses and undermine economic growth.’

Bottoms fired back moments later, tweeting ‘3104 Georgians have died and I and my family are amongst the 106k who have tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, I have been sued by @GovKemp for a mask mandate.’

‘A better use of tax payer money would be to expand testing and contact tracing. #ATLStrong’.

Kemp was among the first governors to ease earlier restrictions, and while infections declined for weeks afterwards, they began to rise in June.

COVID-19 cases have spiked across the South and West after local officials started loosening economic and social restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.

Health experts say people should wear masks and adhere to social distancing to curb the spread of infection.

Trump himself has been at odds with his own health officials’ advice on the matter, wearing a mask in public only once. Many of his party’s governors and local officials have followed his lead.

The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projected this week that the national death toll would exceed 224,000 by Nov. 1, but that 40,000 lives could be saved if nearly all Americans wore masks in public.

Trump is seeking re-election in November but faces mounting criticism – and falling opinion poll numbers – over his handling of the pandemic. The presumptive Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, generally wears a mask.