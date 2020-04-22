Georgia got lifting coronavirus restrictions backward, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says

The USA is starting to lift a few restrictions despite the pandemic still being very much alive. In an effort to recover the economy, the USA might be risking a second wave of the pandemic. However, Georgia is opening up in the wrong way. While businesses are supposed to open slowly, public places should be kept closed.

However, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has stated that Georgia will open up bowling alleys, barber shops, fitness centers, and gyms. These are places that require close contact with people and opening them up has surprised many people, like Democrat Lamont. However, Kemp’s office has not responded to any comments on this situation.

