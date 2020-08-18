Georgia football 2020 10-game schedule announced by SEC

ATHENS– The SEC launched its complete 2020 college football schedule on Monday through the SEC Network, sending out fans and gamers into a buzz.

Georgia football will play what has actually been billed by lots of as the most significant regular-season video game of the season at Alabama onOct 17.

This will be Georgia’s very first journey to play Alabama in Tuscaloosa given that 2007, when previous UGA quarterback Matthew Stafford led the Bulldogs to a 26-23 overtime triumph.

The Crimson Tide has actually won the previous 5 conferences versus Georgia, consisting of 2 given that Kirby Smart has actually been head coach by counts of 26-23 (OT) and 35-28, both in the postseason.

Georgia found out previously on Monday it would open the season on the roadway at Arkansas onSept 26 inFayetteville It’s the very same start date for all 14 SEC football programs.

Georgia football 2020 schedule

• Sept 26 Georgia at Arkansas

• Oct 3 Auburn at Georgia

• Oct 10 Tennessee at Georgia

• Oct 17 Georgia at Alabama

• Oct 24 Georgia at Kentucky

• Oct 31 No Game

• Nov 7 Florida vs. Georgia

• Nov 14 Georgia at Missouri

• Nov 21 Mississippi State at Georgia

• Nov 28 Georgia at South Carolina

• Dec 5 Vanderbilt at Georgia

• Dec 19 SEC Championship Game, Atlanta

“It’s another step in the journey,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey stated after the schedule was launched.

“We need to continue to make development, individuals need to remain healthy, we need to be …