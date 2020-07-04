Georgia Confederate cemetery vandalized

RESACA, Ga. (Gray News) — The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating vandalism at the Resaca Confederate Cemetery.

Deputy E.L. Kirby found a large number of Confederate flags scattered on a lawn, an incident report said. They have been removed from gravesites.

Some of the flags spelled out “stop racism.” Others were by means of an X.

Some of the flags pulled from the ground in the cemetery were used to show “stop racism.” (Source: Gordon County Sheriff’s Office)

Kirby acquired the flags and placed them straight back around the cemetery, the report said.

The cemetery, about 70 miles northwest of Atlanta, may be the burial place for a lot more than 450 Confederate soldiers who died through the Civil War Battle of Resaca in May 1864.

