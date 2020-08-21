Georgia boy becomes youngest person to fly hot air balloon alone

On July 10, when the Cleveland, Georgia boy was still 8, he skyrocketed 400 feet into the air over the Sautee Valley, near Helen.

CLEVELAND, Ga.– A north Georgia fourth grader is skyrocketing to brand-new heights, ending up being the youngest person to solo pilot a hot air balloon.

“I’m in fourth grade and I’m 9 years old,” JT Head, now a world record holder, happily informed 11Alive.

Learning those ins and outs isn’t anything brand-new forHead In truth, it becomes part of the household company. His daddy Tarp has actually been piloting balloons himself for 45 years.

“My dad owns a hot air balloon company, so I got really interested in hot air balloons, and so I decided that I wanted to do a solo flight one day,” he discussed.