Georgia affirms support to Armenia in fight against COVID-19 – Armenian News

The Georgian Ministry of Health has ordered the delivery of medical supplies to Armenia in aid of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Netgazeti.ge reports, citing the country’s prime minister.

Georgi Gakharia said that they also intend to send a personnel of health professionals. He added that the Armenian authorities themselves have requested the assistance.

“The situation in our neighboring countries gives ground to concern. Personally, i maintain daily contact with the prime minister, and the, foreign affairs and economy ministers of Armenia, and we have already clarified the [frameworks of] assistance for our neighbor. Mutual aid is important, and the Ministry of Health has already issued a recommendation for preparing the assistance which Georgia can provide to Armenia,” that he was quoted as saying.

Since the outbreak of the condition in early 2020, Armenia reported 14,669 infections and 327 death compared to the 828 cases and 13 fatalities registered in Georgia.