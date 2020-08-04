Georgia absentee mailers lead to potential problems ahead of election

The Patriots Foundation , a self-proclaimed guard dog group, has actually been carrying out a nonpartisan citizen turnout effort in different states around the nation, according to the group’s president, CraigRobinson The effort has actually followed the state of Georgia chose not to send absentee tally applications for its upcoming elections.

The mailers sometimes have actually had the incorrect return address printed on them, according to KARE 11 Robinson validated that some of the mailers were printed with the inaccurate address, sending out applications to the group’s Iowa address rather of the regional county election workplace.

“With any mailing you will have some incorrect addresses, so yes, we are aware of the situation,” Robinson stated in an e-mail declaration to CNN on Tuesday.

Robinson stated the group is just trying to motivate citizen turnout.

“We encourage all voters who are eligible to exercise their right to vote, and if they are permitted to vote by mail to consider doing so,” Robinson stated. Jordan Fuchs, the Georgia deputy secretary of state and chief of personnel to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, informed CNN that the state’s citizen list is readily available for purchase on the state site to any groups “for the purposes of outreach and education.” Georgia has a main overflow in August along with the basic election in …

