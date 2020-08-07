George W Bush to publish book of immigrant oil portraits

All excellent art is political, stated the author Toni Morrison, however that is maybe more real when the art is produced by a previous president.

Immigration is the political concern at heart in an upcoming book of portraits by George W Bush.

Out of Many, One – to be released 2 March – functions 43 portraits of immigrants painted by the 43 rd United States president.

He states he hopes it will draw attention to migration’s “positive impacts”.

Mr Bush composes in the intro to the book that migration is a problem that has actually planted deep celebration departments, however that it is a most American topic at its heart.

“I reject the premise that it is a partisan issue,” he states. “It should be one that unites us.”

“My hope is that this book will help focus our collective attention on the positive impacts that immigrants are making on our country,” he states.

The book draws its title from the slogan on the United StatesSeal Alongside the portraits, it will include accompanying essays about the people composed by MrBush

.