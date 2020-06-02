George W Bush says those who try to silence protesters ‘do not understand the meaning of America’

Former President George W Bush mentioned he was anguished by the brutal suffocation of George Floyd, however that justice, liberation and progress do not come by looting and destruction.

In his first assertion on the demise of Mr Floyd whereas in police custody greater than per week in the past, Mr Bush and former first woman Laura Bush mentioned they resisted the urge to converse out because it was not the time to lecture, however to pay attention.

“It is a strength when protesters, protected by responsible law enforcement, march for a better future,” Mr and Mrs Bush mentioned in a joint assertion.





“The only way to see ourselves in a true light is to listen to the voices of so many who are hurting and grieving. Those who set out to silence those voices do not understand the meaning of America — or how it becomes a better place.”

The feedback come after per week of protests, looting and riots throughout the nation as demonstrators and police clashed in the wake of Mr Floyd’s demise.

It has led to curfews being positioned on main cities and greater than 20 states calling in the nationwide guard, whereas Donald Trump invoked the 1807 Insurrection Act to deploy active-duty navy to the streets of Washington DC.

While Mr Bush praised protesters talking out towards the repeated violation of the rights of black folks, he mentioned this could solely come when Americans select the higher method of empathy and peace rooted in justice.

“We know that lasting justice will only come by peaceful means. Looting is not liberation, and destruction is not progress,” he mentioned.

“But we also know that lasting peace in our communities requires truly equal justice. The rule of law ultimately depends on the fairness and legitimacy of the legal system. And achieving justice for all is the duty of all.”