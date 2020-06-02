George W. Bush on George Floyd protests: ‘The answers to American problems are found by living up to American ideals’

Bush, a Republican, stated in a press release that he and former first girl Laura Bush “are anguished by the brutal suffocation of George Floyd and disturbed by the injustice and fear that suffocate our country.”

“Yet we have resisted the urge to speak out, because this is not the time for us to lecture. It is time for us to listen. It is time for America to examine our tragic failures — and as we do, we will also see some of our redeeming strengths,” the assertion stated.

The remarks come as widespread protests — a few of which have at occasions turned violent — proceed to play out throughout the nation demanding justice for Floyd, a black man who was killed last week by a white police officer in Minneapolis. Protesters who’ve taken to the streets in latest days to draw consideration to the case and police violence throughout America say they want to see charges for all four police officers involved in Floyd’s death, although to this point officers have solely charged the officer who was seen in a video together with his knee on Floyd’s neck.

“America’s greatest challenge has long been to unite people of very different backgrounds into a single nation of justice and opportunity. The doctrine and habits of racial superiority, which once nearly split our country, still threaten our Union. The answers to American problems are found by living up to American ideals — to the fundamental truth that all human beings are created equal and endowed by God with certain rights,” Bush stated within the assertion.

Though the assertion makes no point out of President Donald Trump — who has been criticized for his response to the unrest — its tone contrasts sharply with Trump’s public feedback. The President has taken a strongman approach to the situation and stoked racial tensions with controversial statements in regards to the protests.

“Many doubt the justice of our country, and with good reason. Black people see the repeated violation of their rights without an urgent and adequate response from American institutions,” Bush stated.

The former President additionally denounced the looting and destruction that has occurred in some cities in latest days, saying: “Looting is not liberation, and destruction is not progress.”

Former President Barack Obama additionally not too long ago launched a press release about Floyd’s loss of life, saying last week that every one Americans ought to “work together to create a ‘new normal’ in which the legacy of bigotry and unequal treatment no longer infects our institutions or our hearts.”

