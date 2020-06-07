George Russell seals Virtual GP hat-track after beating Alex Albon



















0:46



Watch the opening lap of the penultimate Esports race as digital Azerbaijan GP pole-sitter George Russell maintains his lead in his seek for three consecutive wins.

Watch the opening lap of the penultimate Esports race as digital Azerbaijan GP pole-sitter George Russell maintains his lead in his seek for three consecutive wins.

George Russell sealed a hat-trick of Virtual GP victories by defeating Formula 1 rival Alex Albon within the on-line Azerbaijan GP, with Charles Leclerc struggling within the Ferrari and ending behind footballer Thibaut Courtois.

The frenzied Baku streets have performed host to many chaotic F1 races and the primary lap of Sunday’s digital affair hinted at extra of the identical, however Russell managed to keep away from the carnage earlier than stretching his lead from pole to seal his third win in a row – and leapfrog Leclerc because the sequence’ most profitable driver.

Albon, the Red Bull driver who has one Virtual GP victory to his title, was Russell’s closest challenger all through however a late penalty ensured that it was his fellow younger Brit who got here out on prime within the Williams.

Mercedes reserve driver Esteban Gutierrez accomplished the rostrum, whereas Lando Norris loved his greatest on-line race as he completed fourth for McLaren.

More to comply with.