George Russell praises Ferrari’s ‘big shake-up’ and hopes for his chance

In an Instagram reside with Sky F1’s Rachel Brookes, Williams driver George Russell says Ferrari’s “big shake-up” by signing Carlos Sainz is nice for Formula 1.

George Russell has admitted to Sky F1 that he is “a little bit jealous” of fellow younger drivers incomes strikes to main groups – however has backed Ferrari’s resolution to look to the long run by pairing Carlos Sainz with Charles Leclerc.

Ferrari confirmed the 2021 signing of Sainz on Thursday after a whirlwind week in F1, kick-started by the information that Sebastian Vettel can be leaving.

Daniel Ricciardo, at present at Renault, will probably be changing Sainz at McLaren.

Bringing in Sainz, 25, alongside Leclerc, 22, from subsequent season onwards provides Ferrari their youngest driver pairing in additional than 50 years, whereas it additionally offers one other injection of youth to the highest of the grid.

“I think it’s great to be honest – mixing things up,” Russell, the Williams teenager instructed Sky F1’s Rachel Brookes.

“It’s great for the fans, great for the media, great for the young guns of F1, seeing Carlos joining Ferrari. You’ve now got Ferrari with two youngsters, Red Bull with two youngsters, and you’ve got Lando there in McLaren.

“The likes of Ferrari have gotten to start out trying to the long run and with Charles and Carlos, that would probably be their line-up for 5, six, seven years to come back.

“I think for any organisation having that stability is what people need, having two mega drivers side-by-side.”

Russell additionally believes Norris, 20, can have a “win-win” at McLaren going up in opposition to Ricciardo, the previous Red Bull driver with seven race wins.

“Daniel going to McLaren is going to be great for Lando and he’s going to relish that challenge,” commented Russell. “Having a extremely sturdy team-mate subsequent to you, I feel Lando is in a win-win scenario there in order that’s nice for him. It’s thrilling for the way forward for the game.

“And likewise Danny’s still got a number of years in him and both he and Lando again could be at McLaren for four, five, six years. I think it all makes sense.”

What does ‘massive shake-up’ imply for Russell?

Russell, 22, has been linked with a step-up to Mercedes prior to now, and each Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas are out of contract subsequent yr.

“Obviously big shake-ups at the front of the grid changes the dynamic a bit and it’ll be interesting to see what happens in the next weeks and months to see who fills the rest of the spots on the grid,” Russell admitted through the Instagram Q&A.

But he additionally stated he was contracted to the tip of 2021 with Williams, including: “The fact is I’m contracted to Williams but it’s no secret I’m also contracted to Mercedes. They effectively own me and they’re my managers. There’s plenty of speculation, but time will tell.”

Russell additionally paid tribute to Sainz, who has needed to bide his time for an enormous transfer after spells with Toro Rosso, Renault and most lately McLaren – and says his route ought to encourage different drivers.

“We’re all youngsters, we all want to have that successful career and victories right away, but if you’re doing the job and you’re performing we’ll all get our chance,” stated the Englishman. “That’s all I can do at the moment.

“Obviously seeing my mates up there in potential championship-winning vehicles is one thing I’m just a little bit jealous of as a result of I need to be up there difficult as properly.

“But I know as long as I keep performing and I keep driving to the best of my ability that opportunity will come whether it’s next year, two years, five years, 10 years. It should come.”