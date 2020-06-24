George R.R. Martin says he is making progress on new Game of Thrones book

“I have to confess, after half a year of pandemic, I am showing signs of cabin fever. If nothing else, the enforced isolation has helped me write. I am spending long hours every day on THE WINDS OF WINTER, and making steady progress,” George R.R. Martin, author of the series, tweeted Wednesday morning.

Publishers have now been waiting for “The Winds of Winter”, the penultimate book in the series before “A Dream of Spring”, since the publication of “A Dance With Dragons” in 2011.

Fans across the globe are eagerly watching Martin’s progress. In times as dark as these, we could all use a bit more magic.