George Osborne replaced as Evening Standard editor by Emily Sheffield as he takes management role

George Osborne is to go away his role as editor of the Evening Standard after greater than three years, to be replaced by columnist Emily Sheffield.

The former chancellor will turn into the editor-in-chief of the London newspaper from subsequent month.

Ms Sheffield, a former deputy editor of British Vogue, started her profession at The Guardian and labored on the Evening Standard below Max Hastings.

She additionally launched the digital information model ThisMuchIKnow and was a founding father of Future News Innovation, of which she is going to stay director.





Evgeny Lebedev, proprietor of the Evening Standard, stated he was “delighted” to announce her appointment regardless of a “very tough time” for each the newspaper and town throughout coronavirus.

“We look forward to a bright future with a brilliant new editor who has read, written and breathed the Evening Standard for 20 years,” he stated.

“I am also very pleased that after more than three years as an outstanding editor, George Osborne will become editor-in-chief. He will continue to champion the Evening Standard and its journalism.”

Ms Sheffield, who’s the sister-in-law of David Cameron, paid tribute to Mr Osborne and his staff for guaranteeing the newspaper “was delivered every day during this pandemic.”

“It is a huge honour for me to take on the editorship,” she stated.

“The Evening Standard has been a core a part of my each day life ever since I moved to London, aged 18, and I spent 5 early life with the paper as a younger journalist throughout my twenties, returning two years in the past as a columnist below George’s spectacular management.”

She stated there have been “immense” alternatives in digital information however pledged that the printed version “will likely be persevering with as a key a part of the London panorama.”

The former chancellor has been editor since March 2017, when he replaced Sarah Sands, who went on to edit the BBC’s Today programme.

He stood down as a Tory MP within the June 2017 election.

Mr Osborne stated coronavirus had been “the greatest crisis” within the newspaper’s 200-year historical past.

“Together we’ve kept the Evening Standard alive in its own darkest hour and produced some of our finest journalism,” he stated. “That’s a legacy I’m very proud to be part of.”

He added: “Now I look forward in my new role to helping Emily as she takes the Standard to the next stage of its journey. She’s one of the most creative, hard-working people I know with a clear vision of the future. It’s going to be very exciting.”