George Osborne has offer accepted on £1.6million – but could face £153,000 stamp duty bill

George Osborne has had an offer accepted on a stunning £1.6 million country retreat – but could face a £153,000 bill thanks to the next home stamp duty policy he pushed through as chancellor.

The Georgian home is in the picturesque Somerset town of Bruton, and will see Mr Osborne, 49, become neighbours with a range of actors, designers and directors.

The five-bedroom, late 18th century, Grade II-listed house is set in three acres of grounds in town dubbed the absolute most fashionable devote Britain by the Times in 2015.

Mr Osborne reportedly ‘loved’ the house but, under policy he introduced, the former chancellor could be hit by a three per cent stamp duty surcharge.

This policy, introduced in 2016, means he’d face a tax bill of £153,750 as opposed to £105,750.

George Osbourne, 49, has had a bid accepted on this £1.6 million, five bedroom, late 18th century Somerset country retreat in Bruton

The five-bedroom, late 18th century, Grade II-listed house is defined in three acres of grounds in the town dubbed the most trendy place in Britain by the Times in 2015

The railway station at Castle Cary, near Bruton, implies that he will manage to commute to Paddington in 90 minutes for his main job as editor-in-chief of the Evening Standard

Mr Osborne reportedly ‘loved’ the house but, under policy he introduced, the former chancellor could be hit by a three per cent stamp duty surcharge

The seller of the home, a retired antiques dealer, is creating a smaller home for himself on that which was the house’s croquet lawn

The former chancellor has a history of purchasing and trying to sell expensive properties both after and during his amount of time in office

Bruton was described by Country Life since the ‘new Notting Hill’, following the area in west London and is just a haven for wealthy celebrities

Mr Osborne’s tax on second domiciles has unexpectedly raised £6.6billion in revenue – but isn’t doing what it was made to do, based on an expert.

WHAT IS STAMP DUTY? Stamp duty is just a tax on the price of home bought in England and Nothern Ireland. Homes which cost not so much than £125,000 are free of stamp duty. For people who cost between £125,001 to £250,000 there’s a 2 percent levy. This rises to 5 percent for domiciles which cost between £250,001 and £925,000. From there to £1.5million the levy rises significantly to 10 percent. For anything above £1.5million a 12 per cent fee is imposed. However, first time buyers are exempt for homes which cost £500,000 or less. And what is George Osborne’s surcharge? The surcharge, introduced in 2016, is an extra 3 per cent tax on an ‘additional residential property’, such as a 2nd home or one bought as an investment. How much does the average buyer pay? The average buyer pays £2,400 in England and £13,500 in London, based on the Centre for Policy Studies. The tax just isn’t paid in Scotland, which has a different land and buildings transaction levy. Wales also has a land transaction tax.

The 3 percent stamp duty surcharge on additional properties was introduced by the former Chancellor in 2016.

The Treasury had a £2.9billion target for it of by the conclusion of the 2019/2020 tax year but it has raised billions more, based on figures from HM Revenue & Customs.

Mr Osborne had claimed that the levy, which is paid by buyers on top of existing stamp duty, would dampen the investor market and help first-time buyers.

The tax has hit nearly four million purchases but a specialist branded it ‘arbitrary and unfair’ following the figures were reported by The Times.

Many of those affected are considered to be neither landlords nor 2nd home buyers.

Adam Kay, a tax partner at accountants Saffery Champness, told The Times that the tax is not working.

He said: ‘The whole point of this was to stop people buying an excessive amount of property to avoid them clogging up the housing market — many cases have nothing in connection with that. It is reasonable to argue that it’s not working.’

His new neighbours would include Sir Cameron Mackintosh, the theatre producer, Sam Taylor-Johnson, the film director, Mariella Frostrup, the Times Radio presenter, and Alice Temperley, the fashion designer.

The seller of the property, a retired antiques dealer, is building a smaller home for himself on what was the house’s croquet lawn.

He met Mr Osborne during a viewing and spoke to the Times in regards to the chancellor.

He said: ‘He said he loved the house and believed we could be good neighbours. I am sure he’s right. It is a wonderful area which has become very vibrant recently.’

Bruton was described by Country Life since the ‘new Notting Hill’, following the area in west London.

The former chancellor has a brief history of buying and selling high priced properties both during and after his time in office.

Mr Osborne and his wife, Frances, 51, bought a household home in Notting Hill in 2006 for £1.85 million before the house was put on sale for £4.95 million in March after they announced their divorce.

The split came months after Mr Osborne bought a £3 million chalet in Verbier, Switzerland.

His new neighbours would include Sir Cameron Mackintosh, the theatre producer, Sam Taylor-Johnson, the film director, Mariella Frostrup, the Times Radio presenter, and Alice Temperley, the style designer

The seller met Mr Osborne during a viewing and said: ‘He said he loved the house and believed we could be good neighbours. I am sure he’s right. It is a wonderful area which has become very vibrant in recent years’

Mr Osborne’s tax on second domiciles has unexpectedly raised £6.6billion in revenue and he could now have to add to the total

Estate agents Knight Frank said: ‘Dating from the late 18th century and Grade II listed, Prospect House is just a beautifully proportioned Georgian house, built of local stone with Doulting stone dressings and a Welsh slate roof’

Mr Osborne and his wife, Frances, 51, bought a household home in Notting Hill in 2006 for £1.85 million before the house was put on sale for £4.95 million in March after they announced their divorce

The agency added: ‘It has been the home of the current owner for days gone by 26 years and through that time your house has been renovated throughout’

In 2012, that he also made a £400,000 profit on the sale of a farmhouse near his constituency home which have been part funded by his MP expenses.

He stood down as MP for Tatton at the 2017 general election.

He has since taken on a few lucrative jobs including a £1 million-a-year role as a consultant to Blackrock, the fund manager.

The railway station at Castle Cary, near Bruton, means that he’ll be able to commute to Paddington in 90 minutes for his main job as editor-in-chief of the Evening Standard.

He was promoted to the position last month, with Emily Sheffield, David Cameron’s sister-in-law, replacing him as editor.

Mr Osborne previously said in May that he was in a relationship with Thea Rogers, 38, his former chief of staff.

Knight Frank wrote: ‘The house has great charm and is immaculately presented, with the inner designed to improve the original architectural features’

The gorgeous property is sure to function as perfect retreat for the former chancellor, with a half-hour train ride in to his job at the Evening Standard in London

The house is approached via a tree-lined drive, which slopes up gently to a gravelled parking area beside the house or apartment with parking space for a few cars