George Kruis and Hadleigh Parkes to play in Japan for Panasonic Wild Knights next season | Rugby Union News





George Kruis is about to depart Saracens for Japan next season

England lock George Kruis and Wales centre Hadleigh Parkes will play in Japan for the Panasonic Wild Knights next season, the Top League membership stated on Monday.

The pair are anticipated to arrive in Japan in November forward of the 2021 Top League season, which begins in January.

The 2020 marketing campaign was cancelled due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Kruis, a key a part of Eddie Jones’ England aspect that reached the World Cup last final yr, might be leaving Saracens after over a decade on the membership.

Panasonic, who gained three consecutive Top League titles from 2014-2016, are coached by former Australia coach Robbie Deans.

“I am extremely excited and honoured to take on this new challenge and chapter in my career,” the 30-year-old Kruis stated in an announcement.

“(I am) joining Robbie Deans and the team at Panasonic Wild Knights at what is a really exciting time for rugby in Japan, following the tremendous World Cup they hosted last year.”

Guinness PRO14, Parc y Scarlets, Wales 23/9/2017.Scarlets vs Edinburgh.Scarlets’ Hadleigh Parkes.Mandatory Credit ..INPHO/Kevin Barnes

It was confirmed earlier this month that Parkes could be leaving Scarlets, the place he has performed since 2014, together with seven different gamers and head coach Brad Mooar.

Parkes, who will flip 33 in October, is trying ahead to bringing his household to Japan.

“I have known Robbie Deans for a while now, and am sure that the squad and the program he will run will give us the best possible chance of winning silverware,” stated the New Zealand-born Parkes.

“I loved my time in Japan over the Rugby World Cup, and am really looking forward to immersing myself, my wife and young daughter into Japanese life once I arrive later in the year.”

Japanese groups have attracted a number of high gamers in current years, together with three-time World Player of the Year Dan Carter and Australian pair Will Genia and Quade Cooper.