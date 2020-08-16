George Kittle’s quote after signing new deal is authentically him

George Kittle is delighted after signing his new deal with the 49ers.

After a strong profession at Iowa, tight end George Kittle was scooped up by the San Francisco 49ers in the 5th round of the 2017 NFL Draft in a relocation that is rapidly turning into one of the greatest takes in the last years of preparing. The 49ers rewarded Kittle’s getting expertise by blowing the tight end market broad open and providing him a new, record-breaking agreement worth $75 million over five years.

Kittle stated that his agreement was really liberating, as he does not need to fret about getting hurt now that he has long-lasting monetary stability. Kittle is amped as much as get on the field this year, as he wishes to “run through someone’s face.”

Classic Kittle.