George Floyd’s Niece Talks About MAGA: ‘When Has America Ever Been Great?’

Brooke Williams, the niece of George Floyd, criticized President Trump’s former marketing campaign slogan and requested, “When has America ever been great?”

Williams paid tribute to her uncle at his funeral in Houston, Texas on Tuesday.

Floyd was killed in police custody as former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin pushed his knee down on his neck for practically 9 minutes whereas he pleaded to breathe.

“That officer showed no remorse while watching my uncle’s soul leave his body,” Williams painfully recalled. “He begged and pleaded many times just for you to get up, but you just pushed harder. Why must the system be corrupt and broken?”

The system has charged Chauvin with second-degree manslaughter and second-degree homicide. He faces as much as 40 years in jail.

George Floyd’s niece pays an emotional tribute to her uncle throughout his Houston funeral service. “My name is Brooke Williams, George Floyd’s niece, and I can breathe. [As] long as I’m breathing, justice will be served.”https://t.co/HHjSVH7jFX pic.twitter.com/iDk2nciTLZ — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) June 9, 2020

RELATED: Candace Owens Mocks Democrats For Patronizing Black Voters By Wearing ‘African Garb’

America Never That Great

Williams took a jab on the President throughout the proceedings, particularly the marketing campaign slogan related to him in 2016.

“Someone said, ‘Make America Great Again,’ but when has America ever been great?” she requested.

While Floyd’s demise by the hands of some rogue cops is actually tragic, and no person might be essential of his household for his or her reactions to that unjust demise, America stays the best nation on the face of the planet for ALL teams of individuals.

Former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice in a current interview with “Face the Nation,” defined what makes America nice.

“I’ve always thought that America’s greatest strength is that we are a country where you can come from humble circumstances and do great things, and where, despite our painful history, we’ve worked harder and harder every day, brick by brick, to build a more perfect union for all of us,” she stated.

And we’re going to maintain constructing that extra excellent union, regardless of what the media would really like you to consider.

“America was never great” ?

Cuomo is coo coo for Cocoa Puffs!

I’m a FREE black man in America so you’ll be able to’t me inform this nation was by no means nice.

RETWEET one purpose why America is nice to you.https://t.co/Xlm9nUVAie pic.twitter.com/hydOhgJ0s1 — Terrence Ok. Williams (@w_terrence) August 21, 2018

RELATED: 1 in 5 Democrats Agree With Cuomo That America Was Never Great

Democrats Agree

And whereas Williams might be excused for having a tragic household story have an effect on her view, her feedback are reflective of what the far-left thinks.

In different phrases, they really consider what she stated.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has beforehand echoed these exact same sentiments.

“We’re not going to make America great again,” Cuomo informed a gaggle of individuals at a bill-signing in 2018. “It was never that great.”

Former Democrat presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has stated America “was never as great as advertised.”

Former Attorney General below Barack Obama, Eric Holder, has asserted that American “greatness” has by no means existed.

And two-time presidential loser Hillary Clinton has accused the President’s MAGA message of being a “white nationalist slogan.”

It could also be jarring to listen to an emotional younger lady make such a press release at a funeral for her uncle. But it’s most actually that rather more jarring to know that is mainstream thought for a lot of the Democrat social gathering.