George Floyd’s Memory Lives in Memorials Around The World

Throughout the U.S., protesters have been chanting George Floyd‘s title … and the remainder of the world has adopted swimsuit in honor of his reminiscence.

Tons of protesters have flooded the streets across the globe visiting makeshift memorials in Floyd’s reminiscence … from Poland and South Africa to Italy. At the U.S. embassy in Warsaw, Poland, protesters lit candles and left flowers and indicators.

Ditto on the U.S. Consulate General in Krakow, Poland … the place one signal learn, “We are American kids in Krakow, Poland. Trump’s USA is not our country. Stop Hate. Black Lives Matter.” Another sign there read, “Poland Doesn’t Support Trump.”

Protesters marched in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter motion in Cape Town as individuals left messages on the gates of the South African Parliament. There have been additionally candles lit throughout a vigil led by Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell in the Santa Maria church in Rome.