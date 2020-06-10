George Floyd’s loved ones say they hope his funeral is only the beginning of widespread change

In the two weeks since Floyd’s loss of life, tens of hundreds flooded the streets throughout the US decrying police brutality and demanding lasting change. Floyd’s associates and loved ones say they hope his funeral is not the finish — however as a substitute marks the beginning of that widespread name for change.

Jonathan Veal, Floyd’s longtime buddy, informed CNN’s Don Lemon Tuesday evening the two talked about the impression they needed to make on their world and added Floyd had as soon as mentioned, “I want to touch the world.”

“That comment, back in the eleventh grade, was prophetic in nature,” Veal mentioned. “He is literally having a global impact.”

“God took the rejected stone and made him the cornerstone of a movement that’s going to change the whole wide world,” Rev. Al Sharpton mentioned throughout Floyd’s funeral.

Former Minneapolis officer tried to barter plea deal

All 4 officers concerned in Floyd’s loss of life have since been charged.

Derek Chauvin, who is seen in a bystander’s video urgent his knee into Floyd’s neck as the man begged for his life, was initially charged with third-degree homicide and second-degree manslaughter. Prosecutors have added a extra critical cost of second-degree homicide.

Local information station KMSP reported Chauvin was negotiating a plea take care of the Hennepin County District Attorney’s workplace and the US Attorney earlier than being charged and arrested

“There were early negotiations with the defendant (Derek Chauvin), between the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, and the US Attorney,” mentioned Hennepin County Attorney spokesperson Chuck Laszewski in an announcement to the station.

CNN has reached out to the Hennepin County Attorney’s workplace.

Families of different victims got here to Floyd’s funeral

Floyd was buried beside his mom — who he referred to as out for as Chauvin stored a knee towards his neck.

“You called for mama. We’re going to lay your body next to hers,” Sharpton mentioned. “But I know mama’s already embraced you, George. You fought a good fight. You kept the faith. You finished your course. Go on and get your rest now. Go on and see mama now. We’re going to fight on.”

During the service, Floyd’s household was surrounded by the households of different black victims who misplaced their lives at the fingers of police, together with Pamela Turner, Botham Jean, Michael Brown and Eric Garner — who yelled he could not breathe shortly earlier than he died, similar to Floyd.

There was additionally the household of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man who was shot jogging earlier this yr in Georgia by two males who claimed he seemed like a suspect in a string of robberies.

“I stand with all mothers who have lost sons to these events,” Arbery’s mom, Wanda Cooper, informed CNN Tuesday evening. “We command change. We can’t lose another life to such tragedy. Something has to change.”

She mentioned she believes her son additionally referred to as out for her throughout his final moments.

“Ahmaud was killed in the streets as well and I know at some point, in the last minutes of his life, Ahmaud thought of me himself. I know that he cried out for me as well,” she mentioned. “It’s heartbreaking to know that both left the way that they left.”

Changes throughout police departments

In the days after Floyd’s loss of life, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey mentioned the tactic Chauvin used is not one their officers are educated in and mentioned there was no motive to make use of it throughout the arrest.

“The technique that was used is not permitted,” Frey had mentioned. “And our chief has been very clear on that piece. There is no reason to apply that kind of pressure with a knee to someone’s neck.”

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner introduced throughout Floyd’s funeral he was getting ready to signal an government order banning chokeholds in his metropolis in addition to enact different police reforms.

In Colorado, the Denver Police Department introduced it was banning chokeholds and carotid compressions “with no exceptions.” The division introduced extra adjustments of their procedures, together with that officers should report back to a supervisor if they deliberately level a weapon at somebody.

And in Washington, the governor introduced he needs police throughout his state to limit their use of chokeholds when restraining suspects.

“We need to rethink the use of police force, and look more broadly at police tactics,” he mentioned. “Possibly there are things where life itself is in danger … but police are going to have to convince us that that’s the situation.”