George Floyd’s family say condolence call from Trump was rushed and he didn’t let them speak

The brother of George Floyd mentioned a call of condolence from Donald Trump didn’t go effectively.

At the White House on Friday, the president mentioned he had spoken to the family of Floyd, the 46-year-old African American man whose dying throughout an arrest by law enforcement officials in Minneapolis sparked nationwide protest.

The president mentioned he expressed his sorrow and informed the family the incident was a “horrible thing to witness” and it “looked like there was no excuse” for Floyd’s dying.

But Floyd’s brother Philonise mentioned Mr Trump gave him little likelihood to specific himself and had little obvious curiosity in what he needed to say.





He informed MSNBC: “He didn’t give me a possibility to even speak. It was exhausting. I was attempting to speak to him, however he simply saved, like, pushing me off, like ‘I don’t wish to hear what you’re speaking about.’

“And I just told him, I want justice. I said that I couldn’t believe that they committed a modern-day lynching in broad daylight.”

Mr Trump’s response on Saturday – speaking about “ominous weapons” and “vicious dogs” awaiting protesters outdoors the White House – did little to calm tensions which erupted once more on Saturday night.

Joe Biden, Trump’s presumptive opponent within the presidential election in November, has spoken to the Floyd family and urged calm in a video handle.

Philonise mentioned he requested Mr Biden to “please, please get justice for my brother.”

“I need it. I do not want to see him on a shirt just like the other guys. Nobody deserved that. Black folk don’t deserve that. We’re all dying. Black lives matter.”

The officer who kneeled on Floyd’s neck has been charged with homicide.