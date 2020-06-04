George Floyd’s Family Memorial Service in Minneapolis, Live Stream



The first of four services to honor George Floyd is all about to get underway in Minneapolis … and you can abide by it live the following.

Thursday’s memorial service will begin at 11 AM PT at the Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary at North Central University. It’s a private event to be attended by family, friends and invitees of the Floyd family only.

Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy.

On Saturday, a public viewing and a private memorial service will soon be held in Raeford, North Carolina. George was born nearby in Fayetteville, and his sister said “his family would remember him” in the state.

According to Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin … no protesting will soon be allowed as of this service. Peterkin said, “The memorial is about the life that Mr. George Floyd lived, and this is a time to embrace the family with expressions of love and kindness.”

Finally, on Monday in Houston, you will see a public viewing at The Fountain of Praise Church, followed closely by a private service Tuesday. Floyd grew up in Houston but left previously when that he moved to Minnesota.



Of course, Floyd was killed while Minneapolis PD arrested him on May 25. The video of his death — showing ex-cop Derek Chauvin pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck as that he pled, “I can’t breathe” — tripped a firestorm of outrage. Across the nation, protests sprung up … a number of which escalated to riots and violence.

All 4 Minneapolis PD officers involved in the incident were fired within 1 day, and 4 days later Chauvin was arrested — initially charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.



On Wednesday, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison added a 2nd-degree murder charge.