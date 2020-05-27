George Floyd’s Family Demands Arrest of Officers, Attorney Calls for State of Emergency



George Floyd‘s household needs the four officers concerned in his loss of life arrested, charged and tried for homicide — as their lawyer says America wants a state of emergency … to guard black individuals.

George’s brother, Philonise Floyd, and cousin, Tera Brown, spoke with us Wednesday on “TMZ Live” and reacted to the surveillance video displaying the preliminary second George was put in handcuffs.

They had been, understandably, distraught over what we have all seen within the footage — George peacefully responding as an officer arrested him … by no means bodily resisting arrest.



Philonise instructed us his brother was beloved by everybody who knew him, and mentioned he wasn’t shocked to see George was NOT resisting … because the Minneapolis police first steered in a press release in regards to the incident.



His brother and cousin bought emotional explaining what it was like watching the unique video displaying George slowly get killed on digicam. When we requested what Philonise and Tera want to see occur now, they did not hesitate — each need all of the officers there on the scene, particularly the one kneeling on George, to be arrested for homicide.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey echoed the household’s phrases throughout a information convention Wednesday afternoon, the place he referred to as for the Hennepin County District Attorney to cost the officer whose knee minimize off George’s airway.

Frey mentioned the Floyd household “deserves justice.”



We additionally spoke to the household’s lawyer, Ben Crump — and he instructed us he’s now demanding an government order be issued saying a state of emergency for safety of all African-Americans.