George Floyd’s Death: Leaked Uncensored Body Cam Footage Shows Absolutely Terrifying ‘Arrest’

[Trigger warning for extremely graphic and disturbing content.]

After months of demonstrations, recently leaked footage is providing a clearer photo of the death of George Floyd

As the majority of us are most likely mindful, Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis cops was the incentive for a new age of Black Lives Matter demonstrations throughout the nation and all over the world. His name ended up being a rallying cry versus cops cruelty, signing up with the similarity Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Eric Garner, Sandra Bland, and a lot of others who lost their lives to state-sanctioned violence. Since his death, protesters have actually likewise used up the cause for Breonna Taylor and Tony McDade

Demonstrations that started in Floyd’s name have actually intensified into a few of the most troubling and stunning images in our country’s history– cops teargassing protesters with desert, badgeless, unknown federal officers inhabiting United States cities, young trans activists being abducted by police officers in unmarked vans. It’s an agonizing minute for a nation currently experiencing a disastrous pandemic, however it’s a confident one, too, as activists in all 50 specifies battle together for reform.

Now, more footage from the …