George Floyd’s Death Is Their ‘Excuse’

Fox News host Laura Ingraham let loose on the far-left rioters and looters who she says used the death of George Floyd to wreak havoc on America.

During her monologue last night on the “Ingraham Angle,” she said that those who are looting and committing acts of violence at this time are using Floyd’s death because of their own gain. “This is all political in the end for the Democrats—all of it. They want to stop President Trump and his supporters from having rallies or even a convention. Meanwhile, they applaud tens of thousands of people packed tightly into the streets and parks to support their own efforts to defeat him. Isn’t that a neat trick,” she said. “What about these protests—peaceful protests? It is the hallmark of any free society. We applaud peaceful protests.”

“His tragedy is their excuse. The folks you see yelling at cops on TV—[they are] a lot of the wealthy suburban children. I guess they truly are tired of sitting home playing video games or buying stuff on Amazon Prime. They are trying to check always their privilege while checking their Apple watches,” Ingraham added. “As we explained for months the left-wingers tried to force us to stay home. But the Left, their protest had become essentially right now part of a religion that is essential that must be protected. But it’s also become part social club. And the same geniuses who love to mock Baptists are out in the street with their own rituals.”

“Let’s be clear, everyone is infuriated. Anyone with a shred of decency about what happened to George Floyd—everyone wants justice to be done,” the longtime host ensured to note. “But those creepy rallies have nothing to do with George Floyd. At least for most of the people on the Left.”

Ingraham proceeded to point out that before the riots and looting, Democratic lawmakers had been blasting their constituents for even wanting to hold weddings and funerals. “The Left’s rules, have you noticed this? They never seem to apply to them. We have seen this with Governor Ralph Northam not wearing his mask or Governor Whitmer’s husband traveling to the family cabin up north or Governor Pritzker’s family escaping from Illinois to that awful dangerous state of Florida,” she said. “If you still wanted to give these governors and mayors the benefit of the doubt on these COVID lockdowns, now you can disabuse yourself of that notion for good.”

Ingraham then specifically called out New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who said in April that gatherings of “large numbers will spread a disease that will kill other members of the community.”

“If you saw anger and frustration, you are right. I spoke out of real distress that people’s lives were in danger before my eyes. And I will not tolerate it,” de Blasio said after a number of Hasidic Jewish mourners broke his order to gather in Brooklyn for a funeral.

“People’s lives were in danger at the funeral, okay. But when throngs of looters roam the street to smash and grab and push aside or worse, anyone in their way, suddenly there is zero concern for public health, COVID, and the police —by de Blasio— are told to use a light touch,” Ingraham said, noting that the violence and looting have grown unmanageable in New York City.

She ended her monologue by pointing out the hypocrisy of the media, who condone the riots yet are outraged that Trump still really wants to gather Republicans in North Carolina because of their convention. “Have any of you seen the crowds in Raleigh and Charlotte, North Carolina? If you want to open your doors to customers, they will stop you or send state inspectors and they will have measuring tapes and make sure your salad bar is in order, but if you want to ransack a restaurant, they will give you the green light,” Ingraham said. “If you want to go to church, they will send cops out to harass you. But if you want to burn down the church, they will basically look the other way or excuse it.”

Once again, Ingraham has hit the nail on the top! The hypocrisy and ignorance of the Left astounds.

