George Floyd’s brother to testify before Congress on police accountability

The source said it hadn’t yet been determined whether Floyd would testify face-to-face or virtually. House Judiciary Committee Democrats invited Floyd to speak, this person said.
CNN has now reached out to the Committee for details.
ABC News first reported that Floyd will be appearing before Congress.
Floyd said last week that he spoke with both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, saying his talk with Trump was “brief” while Biden was talking to him “constantly.”
“He didn’t give me an opportunity to even speak,” Floyd said of his conversation with the President.